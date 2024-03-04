US-Bangla to start daily direct flights to Abu Dhabi from April 19

US-Bangla Airlines is going to start daily direct flights from Dhaka and Chittagong to Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates from April 19.

This will be the third destination of US-Bangla in the UAE. US-Bangla Airlines currently operates flights to Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE.

US-Bangla plans to operate direct flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and Chittagong-Abu Dhabi route on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, the airlines said in a release.

US-Bangla has decided to operate flights to Abu Dhabi due to the demand of expatriate Bangladeshis as part of future plans.

The minimum one-way fare for travelling from Dhaka and Chittagong to Abu Dhabi is Tk 41,155 and the return flight is Tk 71,300.

The flight is planned to be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Ticket sales for Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka and Chittagong-Abu Dhabi-Chittagong routes have started today.

Currently, the US-Bangla fleet has a total of 23 aircraft, including one 436-seat Airbus 330-300, nine Boeing 737-800, 10 ATR 72-600, and three Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

Another Airbus 330-300 is going to be added to the US-Bangla fleet this month.