Unused Bridge: No approach roads in two decades

This concrete bridge at Ramakantapur village in Pabna’s Sujanagar upazila lies without approach roads for over two decades. Photo: Star

Thousands of people have been suffering immensely since a concrete bridge at Ramakantapur village under Duali union in Sujanagar upazila remains without approach roads for over two decades now.

As a result, several thousand local residents, especially farmers, had to go through untold miseries for years as it is the shortest way to reach the upazila headquarters from Ramankantapur.

Finding no alternative to ease their communication problem, villagers built an earthen road beside the bridge to reach their destinations.

Locals said the unplanned bridge that lying unused for over 20 years now is nothing but complete waste of the government fund.

In 2001-02 fiscal years, the then UP chairman in cooperation with the upazila engineer's office built the unplanned bridge, spending Tk 10 lakh, without constructing the approach roads on both side of the bridge, Dulai Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sirajul Islam Sajahan said.

As the bridge was constructed at much higher level from the ground, it was too difficult to set up the link roads to connect the bridge, the UP chairman said.

Locals said Ramakantapur is one of the largest marshlands in Gaznar Beel area in Sujanagar upazila and it remains under stagnant water for nearly four to five months every year.

As the bridge was built without proper planning, it still of no use for the villagers, they said.

During the monsoon villagers use small boats to reach their destinations, but they often face trouble due to the unused bridge on the vast waterbody, one of the villagers Aftab Hossain said.

Mohammad Anis, a van-puller from the village, said a few years ago villagers built an earthen road just beside the unused bridge so that people can move and carry different agricultural products to and from the village.

Sujanagar Upazila Engineer Fazlul Haque said as the bridge was built several years ago, he does not want to make any comment in this regard.

He will look into the matter and take necessary step in this regard, he added.