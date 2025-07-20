Unsafe and unrepaired

Pothole-ridden Palbari-Manihar road in Jashore puts lives at risk

The Palbari-Manihar road remains riddled with potholes. The road is a key link for commuters between Jashore town and other districts. It is also the primary route for many students and teachers who visit the Jashore Education Board. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Star

Days of rainfall have left the Palbari-Manihar road in Jashore riddled with potholes, turning one of the busiest stretches into a hazardous route.

The Palbari-Manihar road is a key link for thousands of commuters travelling daily between Jashore town and other districts like Jhenaidah, Narail, and Khulna.

Mamun Rahman, a local, said, "The road in front of the BRTC office has not been repaired for a long time. With no drainage system in place, the rainwater has made the road almost impassable."

Others, including Muslimuddin and Mostadijur Rahman, said the situation is even worse in front of the Jashore Education Board office, where large potholes on the northern lane have made it impossible for buses, trucks, and rickshaws to move. Most vehicles now use the southern lane, further worsening the pressure on the already damaged road.

Contacted, Roads and Highways Department Executive Engineer Golam Kibria said a Tk 14 crore tender has been floated to repair the road. It has been sent to the ministry for approval.