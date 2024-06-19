Two bridges by the locals, for the locals

A bamboo-made makeshift bridge was constructed across a canal a month ago to ensure safe commuting for locals and students. Inspired by the voluntary labour and effort behind it, another wooden bridge is now under construction at Alokbali union, which is a remote area in Narsingdi Sadar upazila. Funds for both bridges were raised by local voluntary groups.

Locals said that they raised Tk 30 lakh to construct the two bridges, whose total length is 1,240 feet. Of the two bridges, the bambo-made one is 900-feet, while the wooden bridge stands is 340 feet long.

With the cost of Tk 12 lakh, the bamboo made 900-feet bridge was constructed at a branch of the Meghna, connecting Raipura upazila's Munioura and Narsingdi Sadar upazila's Khodadila. An isolated char area where about 10 thousand people live, Khodadila has high school and college for its inhabitants. Students attend school in the nearest areas. Most people in the locality are involved with farming and fishing, with about thirty thousands people are living there.

On the other hand, a wooden bridge is undergoing construction across a canal in Alokbali and Kazirkandi village. It will end up directly benefitting about 20 thousand people.

According to locals, these canals become quite risky to cross during the rainy season as water level rises, and they have been demanding bridges on these canals and a road connecting them to the main road for the last three decades.

Atik Hasan Babu (32), a former student of Munipura Multilateral High School, said, "When we were young, we had to go to school on foot and boat as we had no bridges. We raised funds from locals and constructed the bamboo-made bridge. We are isolated from the other villages of our unions and even other areas close by. With local support, our efforts were successful."

"There is no high school in our village but a high school is situated about three kilometres away from our house. To get there, we have to cross the canal by boat that takes too much time, and sometimes we miss class because of it. By constructing the bamboo-made bridges, it saves our time and suffering. We are happy now, but concerned about how long we will be able to get this facility. We need a long term solution," said Sohel Mia, a ninth grader student who attends school from Khodadila village.

Narsir Hossain, headmaster of Kazirkandi Fulkori Kindergarten, and also on of the initiators of constructing the bridge said, " The students , passers-by, and farmers are suffering the most. We requested the authorities concerned but they did not pay heed to us. Most of the money for constructing the bridges were donated from abroad. About one thousand people now cross this canal at a local market which is the middle point of Alokbali. After completion, at least 30 thousands people will regularly use this bridge."

He added that they had solved the problem temporarily but it was necessary to initiate a government project in this area as soon as possible.

During a visit on Monday, this correspondent saw that students and locals running across the bridge in joy. But the bridge may become dangerous if not replaced by a stronger structure eventually.

Delwar Hossain Dipu, chairman of Alokbali Union Parishad, said, "We encourage their voluntary effort on constructing two bridges. A proposal has been sent to concerned department by LGED where three bridges were proposed which total length will 340 metre. Meanwhile primary survey and soil test has been completed by LGED and they will look for approval of the project. Along with the bridge, we sent a proposal for a concrete road that will connect it with the town."