Trucks, lorries banned on highways for 3 days before and after Eid

Says road transport and highways division secretary

The government has decided to stop the movement of trucks, vans and lorries on highways three days before and three days after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure hassle-free travel for holidaymakers.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, made the announcement at a meeting in BRTA Bhaban this morning.

The meeting was chaired by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The secretary, however, said vehicles carrying daily essentials and emergency medicine will be out of the purview of the restriction.