Trial run to begin next month

Says Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

An Indian goods train will begin its trial run through Bangladesh next month, as the two neighbouring countries have agreed to utilise each other's rail lines under rail transit facilities.

The train will travel from Gede [West Bengal] - Darshana [Bangladesh] to Chilahati [Bangladesh] - Haldibari [West Bengal] cross border interchange point, said Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Besides, a new train service would be launched between Rajshahi and Kolkata and a bus service between Chattogram and Kolkata, he said.

He was briefing media after the two countries signed and renewed 10 MoUs during Prime Miniter Sheikh Hasina's two-day visit to India.

One of these MoUs was signed between Bangladesh and the Indian railways ministry for railway connectivity.

Currently, Indian trains, under the transshipment facility, carry goods and passengers up to the India-Bangladesh border. From there, Bangladesh Railway's locomotives pull the coaches into Bangladesh and drop off passengers or unload goods before taking the coaches back to the border.

Once India is allowed rail transit through Bangladesh under the new MoU, its trains will be operated from one part of India to another via Bangladesh.

"We believe that connectivity can transform geographical proximity into new economic opportunities, not just between India and Bangladesh but also

the entire region," said the Indian foreign secretary.

Replying to a question about railway-related MoU, he said there are six cross-border railway links between India and Bangladesh.

"Another crucial aspect of this railway connectivity is the transit... between different parts of India through the territory of Bangladesh," Vinay said.

And the trial run of the goods train is a part of the issue, he said.

The related point is that Bangladesh would get sub-regional transit to Bhutan and Nepal, part of which already exits but would be further expanded and strengthened, he said.

India has been pursuing rail transit for the last few years and Indian Railways in 2022 submitted a proposal to the BR for carrying out trial runs of a freight train from West Bengal's Gede to Haldibari via Bangladesh.

BR's Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali told The Daily Star yesterday that a committee will be formed to finalise the modalities, routes, charges and other issues related to the railway transit.

Asked about the Rajshahi-Kolkata train service, he said as BR has shortage of carriages, they have to seek rakes from the Indian Railway to start the service. Besides, some preparatory work is needed before launching the services, he added.