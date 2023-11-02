Travel agencies owe Biman Tk 12.30cr

Travel agencies owe Tk 12.30 crore to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali told parliament today.

Also, many travel agents that owe money to the national flag carrier are not in existence, he added.

While replying to a query of Awami League MP Habibur Rahman, the junior minister also said various cargo agents owed Tk 1.68 crore to Biman.

He said initiatives have been taken to recover the dues but failed as some agents went bankrupt and were in liquidation process.

"No office or presence was found at the addresses given by many agents. Cases against some agents are ongoing," Mahbub Ali said.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from AL MP Mozaffar Hossain, Environment Minister Shahab Uddin said the amount of forest land in the country is currently 25.75 lakh hectares.

Responding to another question from Haji Selim, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said the number of landless families in the country is 291,954. Out of this, 296,691 families have been rehabilitated.

He told the parliament that the rehabilitation process for remaining landless families is ongoing.