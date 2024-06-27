Transport workers block roads in Mymensingh

A Rab-14 team arrested four transport workers, including a leader, from the city's Rahmotpur bypass area over allegations of extortion

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of Shambhuganj Bridge area of Mymensingh as transport workers blocked the roads demanding the release of four colleagues arrested by Rab for their alleged involvement in collecting extortion money from vehicles.

A Rab-14 team arrested the four, including a transport leader, from the city's Rahmotpur bypass area around 2:00pm, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting Rab.

The arrestees are Md Abdur Rouf, 60, vice-president of Transport Workers' Association of the area, and transport workers Selim Mia, 65, Alam Mia, 52, and Joynal Abedin, 50.

Road communication from Mymensingh to Dhaka, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, and Sherpur have remained suspended as of filing this report around 5:00pm.

Abdul Karim, a Netrakona-bound passenger, said, "My family members and I have been waiting to make the journey, but could not manage to get any buses."

Md Ali Hossain, joint-secretary of Mymensingh Zilla Motorjan Karmachari Sramik Union, said demanding the unconditional release of the arrested workers, transport workers have started agitation by blocking the road for over two hours.

"We will continue the programme until the arrested workers are released," said Ali.

Contacted, Md Abdul Hye, assistant police superintendent of Rab, said based on specific allegations, 15 people, including the four transport workers, were arrested on charges of extortion from different areas of the city.

They are now in Rab custody, he added.