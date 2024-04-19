Transport workers block highway as three buses fined

Transport workers blockaded Barishal-Kuakata highway in Patuakhali for around one and a half hour yesterday.

This came after a mobile court drive led by Executive Magistrate ASM Nurul Akhter Niloy fined three buses for carrying passengers on their roofs.

One of the three buses is owned by Riaz Uddin Mridha, president of Patuakhali District Bus-Minibus Owners Association and nephew of former ruling party lawmaker Shajahan Miah.

The mobile court fined the three buses Tk 10,000 each under the Road Transport Act-2018, said Niloy.

Workers took to the street and blocked the highway from 1:30pm to 3:00pm after the third bus, owned by Riaz Uddin Mridha, was fined.

Following discussion between bus owners and the district administration, traffic movement was normalised around 3:30pm. However, the bus owners paid the fines, said officials concerned.

Contacted, Riaz Uddin Mridha said huge pressure of passengers during Eid resulted in some passengers travelling on the roofs of buses. Protesting the mobile court fine, some workers blockaded the road.