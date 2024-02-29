Transport strike called off after 9hrs

Transport workers in Sylhet withdrew their indefinite strike after nine and a half hours of commuters' sufferings yesterday.

The decision came after the transport workers' leaders sat in a meeting with Sylhet's deputy commissioner and the city mayor at the district administration's conference hall in the afternoon.

They went on the strike around 6:00am to press home their five-point demand including solution to the gas crisis in CNG filling stations.

The Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union called the transport strike in a rally on Sunday and staged a day-long campaign for the strike on Tuesday.

Till the decision, the workers did not allow any public vehicles to ply on the regional and national highways in the district. Commuters have suffered due to the strike as they were seen waiting for the transports on the roads.

Specially, the examinees of SSC (Secondary School Certificate) suffered the most to reach their exam halls.