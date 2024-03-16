Transport sector: Working to curb extortion: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said extortion in transport has been going on for a long time.

"And efforts are underway to bring it under control," he said while speaking in a press conference at AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue yesterday morning.

Regarding the prices of essentials, Quader said the government is working sincerely to control the prices of goods in the market. We are working and the result will come one day."

About BNP, he said the party is daydreaming about a regime change. "There is no alternative to change the government without elections. So, if they [BNP] want to change the government, they have to wait for another election," he said.