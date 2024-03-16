Transport
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 03:42 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Transport sector: Working to curb extortion: Quader

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 03:42 AM

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said extortion in transport has been going on for a long time.

"And efforts are underway to bring it under control," he said while speaking in a press conference at AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue yesterday morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Regarding the prices of essentials, Quader said the government is working sincerely to control the prices of goods in the market. We are working and the result will come one day."

About BNP, he said  the party is daydreaming  about a regime change. "There is no alternative to change the government without elections. So, if they [BNP] want to change the government, they have to wait for another election," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীর মৃত্যু: সহপাঠী বহিষ্কার, সহকারী প্রক্টরকে অব্যাহতি

অভিযোগ তদন্তে পাঁচ সদস্যের একটি কমিটিও করা হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

যে ২৯ খাদ্যপণ্যের দাম নির্ধারণ করে দিলো সরকার

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification