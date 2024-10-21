Transport of import-export cargo to and from Ctg Port remain suspended for 12 hrs

Prime mover drivers enforce 48-hr strike

Transport of export and import containers between Chittagong Port and private ICDs was suspended since this morning as drivers and helpers of container carrying prime movers enforced a 48-hour strike to press home several demands, including the issuance of appointment letters and identity cards to workers.

The workers under the platform of Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed, Dump Truck Workers Union called on the strike from 6:00am today to 6:00am Wednesday.

The union president Md Selim Khan told The Daily Star that they enforced the strike as the prime mover owners have long been denying to provide appointment letters and identity cards despite their demands.

Their other demands include implementation of work hour and minimum wage.

Meanwhile, transport of export and import cargo between the private inland container depots (ICDs) and Chittagong port remained suspended since morning.

Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), said prime mover drivers and helpers stopped operating vehicles from all the 20 ICDs since morning.

Abu Bakar Siddique, executive president of Prime Mover Owners Association, claimed the demand of the driver and helpers for appointment letters is illogical since they work under "no work no pay" basis.

He said leaders of the owners' association are going to hold a meeting to start operating their vehicles.

More than 10,000 container carrying prime movers are engaged in transporting cargos across the country. Of them, 4,000 prime movers used to transport containers to and from Chittagong port.