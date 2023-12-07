Train schedule disrupted for ‘sabotage’

Says rail minister; another train to run on Cox’s Bazar route from Jan 1

Facing a barrage of questions from journalists over poor railway services, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan yesterday said the opposition's "sabotage" was causing delays in train operations.

The minister was speaking at a press conference at the capital's Rail Bhaban where he announced the launch of a second intercity train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from January 1.

Reporters enquired about the railway's failure to maintain train schedule, including that of Cox's Bazar Express launched on December 1.

Delay of trains, especially those operated between Dhaka and northern destinations, is a quite common occurrence but the situation has deteriorated recently, said sources in Bangladesh Railway.

Asked whether arranging a press conference on the launch of a new train and talking about building new lines were violations of the electoral code of conduct, Sujan said he was doing his regular job and it was not a violation of the code.

An Awami League MP from Panchagarh-2, Sujan will run in the January 7 national election for the same seat.

The BR launched intercity Cox's Bazar Express on December 1 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line on November 11.

Considering the huge demand for train tickets, the BR is going to introduce another intercity train on this route from January 1, Sujan said.

"We will send a summary of the proposed train to the prime minister with several proposed names for it. After having permission from her, we will launch the new train."

The minister said the new train, which will have 780 seats (330 AC chair and 480 non-AC chair), will leave Dhaka at 6:15am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3:00pm after a five-minute break at Dhaka Airport Station and 20-minute break at Chattogram station.

He said the train will leave Cox's Bazar at 8:00pm and reach Dhaka at 4:30am. The fares of non-AC chair tickets would be Tk 695, AC chair Tk 1,325, AC seat Tk 1,590 and AC berth Tk 2,380.

Sujan said they will launch a commuter train on the Jashore-Khulna-Mongla route on January 1.

The newly laid Khulna-Mongla rail line was inaugurated by the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India on November 1 this year.

The train will make two round trips from Jashore to Mongla daily and one round trip on Jashore-Khulna route daily.

The fair from Jashore to Mongla will be Tk 120 to 200, depending on seat category, he said.

Asked why the railway was failing to maintain train schedule, Sujan alleged that some political parties in the name of political activities were carrying out sabotage attacks on trains.

"That's why the railway has to take some initiatives, including operating a separate locomotive ahead of the Cox's Bazar Express. This ultimately causes the delay."

Also, trains need to be slowed down, in some cases, for safety, he added.

About a Panchagar-bound train from Dhaka reaching the northern district late at night due to delay, the minister said the problem may remain until a double line is built on the route.

A reporter said he himself submitted a written complaint about the poor condition of an AC berth of a Chattogram-bound train from Dhaka about six months ago, but he was yet to get any reply.

In response, the minister said the authorities might not have informed him about the steps they have taken.

Asked about the delay in the launch of the new Burimari Express, Sujan said a problem regarding the route has been solved and the train will be launched soon.