Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:52 PM

Transport

Train operations resume from Dhaka after 6 hours

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:42 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:52 PM
Representational image. File photo

Train operations from Dhaka to different destinations resumed more than six hours after the line got cleared.

Sylhet-bound Kalni Express left Kamalapur station at 8:10pm, resuming the operation, one of our correspondents reported from the station.

Earlier, protesting student blocked the rail line at Mohakhali around 2:00pm, snapping rail communication with most part of the country, leaving schedules of many trains suspended.

Many trains remained halted a different points, causing sufferings to the passengers onboard.

Talking to The Daily Star at 7:30pm, Dhaka Railway Police Station Kamalapur Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Ahmed Biswas said line was cleared around 6:30pm but the operation did not not resume yet.

