Train movement resumes on Jamalpur-Dhaka route

Train movement on Jamalpur-Dhaka route has resumed five hours after a fire gutted 3 carriages of inter-city train "Jamuna Express" in Jamalpur's Sarishabari railway station.

Unidentified persons set fire to the three compartments of the parked train at the station around 1:15am, reports our local correspondent.

A sabotage case has been filed with Jamalpur Railway Police Station, said Sarishabari Assistant Station Master Abdus Salam.

Golger Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said, "A sabotage case was filed without mentioning any name. We have several teams working on the field. No one has been arrested yet."