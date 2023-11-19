Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:15 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Train movement resumes on Jamalpur-Dhaka route

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:13 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 12:15 PM

Train movement on Jamalpur-Dhaka route has resumed five hours after a fire gutted 3 carriages of inter-city train "Jamuna Express" in Jamalpur's Sarishabari railway station.

Unidentified persons set fire to the three compartments of the parked train at the station around 1:15am, reports our local correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A sabotage case has been filed with Jamalpur Railway Police Station, said Sarishabari Assistant Station Master Abdus Salam.

Golger Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said, "A sabotage case was filed without mentioning any name. We have several teams working on the field. No one has been arrested yet."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
high court
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আপিল খারিজ, জামায়াতের নিবন্ধন বাতিলের রায় বহাল

জামায়াতের নিবন্ধন বাতিলে হাইকোর্টের রায় বহাল থাকল। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

ইসির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির খোঁজ নিলো কমনওয়েলথ পর্যবেক্ষক দল

২৪ মিনিট আগে
X