Train leaves Ctg for Cox’s Bazar on inspection run

Formal opening on Nov 11

A train left Chattogram Railway Station today to inspect the construction work of the newly-built rail tracks stretching from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar.

The inspection run is being conducted ahead of the formal inauguration of the route by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11.

The train, carrying railway officials, left the Chattogram station at 9:20am, though it was scheduled to leave at 8:00am. The train will reach Cox's Bazar station through Dohazari in the evening.

Locomotive Master Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, with Assistant Locomotive Master Rukhan Miah, is operating the train.

Members of railway police, officials of commercial and transport sections of the country's Eastern Railway Zone are also going to Cox's Bazar by the train.

Nazmul Islam, director general of the railway's Eastern Zone (Chattogram), told UNB that the project cannot be inaugurated without inspection by the Directorate of Railway Inspection.

Ruhul Amin, inspector at the Eastern Zone, said the aim of the trial is to inspect whether the newly-built rail line is okay to run.

On October 16, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan inspected the rail line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar on a trolley.

According to the project officials, a 102km new dual-gauge single railway line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar has been built at a cost of Tk 18,000 crore.

On April 3, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of the railway line between Dohazari-Ramu-Cox's Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum.