Train derailment: Rescue operation begins after 6 hours

Probe body formed

Four wheels of a freight train derailed in Brahmanbaria this morning, disrupting rail communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet.

Shakir Jahan, assistant station master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station, said the incident took place around 8:30am, reports our local correspondent.

The cargo train 607, which left Chattogram for Dhaka, reached Akhaura Railway Junction Station last night. In the morning, it left the station for Dhaka and crossed Brahmanbaria Railway Station when the second last compartment veered off the tracks, he said.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation began around 2:30pm -- six hours after the incident took place.

The railway authorities also formed a four-member probe body to investigate the incident.

The committee, headed by Dhaka Railway's Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Md Sajidul Islam, has been asked to submit the report in three working days.

The committee visited Brahmanbaria around 3:00pm.

Sajidul Islam said after taking the technical readings and observing the incident, it would be known what caused the incident.