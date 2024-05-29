Train derailment halts rail link of Dhaka with 4 northern districts for 2 hours

Rail communication of Dhaka with four northern districts was suspended for about two hours after a mail train derailed on the Santahar-Lalmonirhat route in Bogura this afternoon.

A coach of Uttarbanga mail train bound for Lalmonirhat from Santahar derailed near Kahalu Railway Station in Kahalu upazila around 3.00pm, our local correspondent reports.

No causality reported, said Bogura Railway Station master Sajedur Rahman Saju.

He said, "Two intercity trains -- Lalmoni Express and Dolonchapa Express -- got stuck at Bogura Railway Station around 3:00pm.

Following the derailment, train movement from Bogura, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat to Dhaka through the route halted for two hours, he added.

However, the rail service became normal after two hours at 5:00pm, the official also said.