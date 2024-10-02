Train derailment disrupts Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link

Rail communication between Dhaka and Mymensingh has been disrupted since last night following the derailment of a train in Gafargaon of Mymensingh.

Gafargaon Railway Station Master Salim Al Haroon said a compartment of the Dewanganj-bound Brahmaputra Express from Dhaka veered off the tracks near Dhala station around 9:20pm.

He said all Mymensingh-bound trains from Dhaka will be stuck at Gafargaon railway station until the derailed compartment is salvaged.

Train communication from Dhaka to Mymensingh was suspended until filing of this report around 12:30am today.