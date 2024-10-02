Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 01:55 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 01:58 AM

Transport

Train derailment disrupts Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link

Photo: Collected

Rail communication between Dhaka and Mymensingh has been disrupted since last night following the derailment of a train in Gafargaon of Mymensingh.

Gafargaon Railway Station Master Salim Al Haroon said a compartment of the Dewanganj-bound Brahmaputra Express from Dhaka veered off the tracks near Dhala station around 9:20pm.

He said all Mymensingh-bound trains from Dhaka will be stuck at Gafargaon railway station until the derailed compartment is salvaged.

Train communication from Dhaka to Mymensingh was suspended until filing of this report around 12:30am today.

