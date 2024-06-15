Traffic normal on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, Padma Bridge

Traffic movement was normal on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway and Padma Bridge this evening.

The traffic has been normal since the morning till evening from Dhaka side towards the southern districts, as passengers return home for Eid using the expressway on motorcycles, cars, microbuses, and buses, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

There is no traffic jam anywhere on the 32-km Dhaka-Mawa section of the expressway, said Tofayel Hossain Sarkar, additional superintendent of police, Srinagar Circle.

He said, "There was a bit of traffic jam this morning. But, traffic on the road has been normal since the afternoon. To maintain law and order, there are police posts at 15 points on this 32-km stretch of the road. Besides, mobile police teams are also on patrol. No untoward incidents have been reported so far."

He said that the traffic was moving smoothly through the Padma Bridge.