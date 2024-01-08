Traffic jam: A never ending menace

Traffic jam has turned daily trips into nightmares for commuters in Phulpur upazila, but no step has been taken to stop menace continuing for years.

The serious traffic congestions prevail in different roads of the upazila town has been a regular scenario for over a decade now and it is going beyond control day by day, locals alleged.

Locals said hundreds of Dhaka-bound vehicles from Sherpur and Mymensingh's Haluaghat upazila cross the upazila town round the clock every day.

Though town people have been reeling from huge problem due to the menace for several years, no fruitful steps have been taken yet to resolve the matter, locals said.

Sources said over 3,000 three-wheelers, including battery-run auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and rickshaw-vans, all unlicensed, run in the municipality roads, which is several times higher than that of the road capacity.

Besides, many CNG-run auto-rickshaws occupy the main intersection of the town during the busy hours, disrupting movements of Dhaka and Mymensingh bound buses and trucks.

While talking to this correspondent, Phulpur Municipality Mayor Shashadhar Sen said due to movement of auto-rickshaws from different other areas traffic jam has been an increasing problem for the town dwellers.

Established in 2001, Phulpur Municipality has a population of over 40,000.

There are no registered three-wheelers under the municipality authority as everyone seem reluctant about registering their vehicles, the mayor said, adding that they asked the three-wheeler owners to get their vehicles registered on several occasions, but failed to do so due to unknown reason.

Although they conduct drives against the unregistered vehicles quite often, the menace could not be stopped even for a single day, the mayor added.

Meanwhile, blaming the municipal authorities for their inaction, local people alleged that occupation of footpaths by the vendors is also a major reason behind the never-ending traffic jam.

Admitting the fact, Officer in Charge of Phulpur Police Station Mahbubur Rahman said only four traffic police are assigned to control movements of thousands of vehicles every day and it is very insufficient.

Contacted, Advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Paribesh Rokhya O Unnayan Andolon, said the municipality authorities should take people's woes into consideration and show zero tolerance against all modes of unregistered vehicles plying in the municipality roads.