Traffic jam, delay in train schedule mar Eid journey

With people starting to leave the capital ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, many endured sufferings today due to a snarl-up on a major highway and delayed departure of at least 10 trains.

The Dhaka-Tangal highway saw traffic congestions lasting for about 10 hours from 2:00am. The trains departed late, with delays ranging from half an hour to four and a half hours.

More people are expected to leave Dhaka from today afternoon as the five-day Eid holiday for government employees begins tomorrow.

However, the Eid rush is likely to reach its peak on Saturday after the closure of garment factories, transport operators and police said.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country on Monday.

Bangladesh Railway started its special Eid service yesterday, but passengers had to suffer amid sweltering heat due to operation of at least 10 trains behind schedule.

Anwar Hossain, a private service holder, went to Kamalapur Railway Station at 1:00pm to go to Chattogram by Chaatola Express. But the train did not leave the station till 3:45pm.

"Waiting for such a long time with children amid intense heat is very difficult," he told The Daily Star.

Sylhet-bound Parabat Express left Dhaka two hours behind schedule while the departure of Jayantika Express, bound for the same destination, was delayed by an hour and 40 minutes.

Chattogram-bound Mohanagar Provati ran one and a half hours behind schedule while Rangpur-bound Rangpur Express left Dhaka 45 minutes late.

Chapainawabganj-bound Rajshahi Commuter left Dhaka three and a half hours behind schedule while the departure of Chattogram-bound Karnaphuli Commuter was delayed by four and a half hours.

The journeys by Rajshahi-bound Silkcity Express and Sylhet-bound Kalni Express were delayed by 30 minutes.

Rajshahi-bound Modhumati Express was supposed to leave Dhaka at 3:00pm, but it did not depart till 3:45pm when this correspondent visited Kamalapur Railway Station.

Speaking to The Daily Star at 3:00pm, Masud Sarwar, Kamalapur station manager, said only two trains -- Parabat Express and Mohanagar Provati Express -- ran behind schedule.

Asked about the long delays in services of mail and commuter trains, he said those delays should not be taken into consideration given the huge rush of home-goers.

ROADWAYS

A huge pressure of vehicles lead to a 18-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail Highway, stretching from the east end of Bangabandhu Bridge to Rasulpur, reports our Tangail correspondent citing police.

Police and transport workers said vehicles moved slowly on that part of the highway since midnight on Tuesday due to heavy traffic.

The tailback grew longer in the morning yesterday. However, the situation became almost normal around noon.

Sajedur Rahman, in-charge at the highway police outpost in Elenga, said the ongoing construction of the four-lane highway, stretching from the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge to Elenga, slowed down movement of traffic.

He also blamed rush of vehicles and reckless driving at night for the traffic jams on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

On Tuesday night, Dhaka-bound vehicles heading towards Bangabandhu Bridge were diverted to the Bhuanpur Link Road, causing tailbacks on the link road as well.

Alamgir Ashraf, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said traffic became normal around noon yesterday.

The bridge authority said traffic pressure on the bridge was increasing. A total of 28,401 vehicles crossed the bridge in 24 hours preceding midnight on Wednesday and the authorities earned Tk 2.68 crores in toll.

Vehicles of 21 districts, including 16 in the north, use the Tangail highway via Bangabandhu Bridge to travel to their destinations.

Meanwhile, many people left Dhaka by launches from Sadarghat Launch Terminal yesterday.

"The number of passengers has increased by 20 to 25 percent today [Wednesday] compared to other weekdays. The pressure of passengers will increase further from tomorrow [today]," Alamgir Kabir, joint director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, told this correspondent.