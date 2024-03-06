Tk 1,059cr' bribe: Transport owners association rejects TIB report

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Associations today rejected the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report, which said bus operators pay a total of at least Tk 1,059 crore in illegal tolls and bribes annually.

The association issued a press statement protesting the TIB report released yesterday.

The transport association said there is no similarity between the reality and the "untrue report". The report has tarnished the image of the bus owners and workers and created confusion among the people.

It said the owners' association does not collect any money except the management fee and takes action if anyone or organisation collects money beyond the fixed fee.

Revealing its research report yesterday, TIB said Tk 900.59 crore of extortion money went to BRTA officials, Tk 24.97 crore went to people with political clout, Tk 33.48 crore went to workers of city corporations and municipalities and political leaders, Tk 87.57 crore went to traffic and highway police, and Tk 12.76 crore went to transport owners' and workers' associations.

It also said that people with political affiliations were directly involved in the governing bodies of 92 percent of bus operators. Of those people, 80 percent belong to the Awami League and they often influence policies and ensure benefits for themselves and bus operators, it said.