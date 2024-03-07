TIB report on transport based on assumption

Says BRTA

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association yesterday rejected the report of Transparency International Bangladesh, which said bus operators pay at least Tk 1,059 crore in illegal tolls and bribes annually.

The BRTA held a press conference at its headquarters in the capital's Banani to protest the report while the association issued a statement.

At the briefing, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said the TIB report was based on assumption. "We strongly protest the report and reject it."

He claimed that all their services are now available online, and no one needs to come to BRTA offices in person. For this, there is no scope for corruption and harassment.

The TIB report tarnished the image of the BRTA and the government, he said and asked the TIB not to publish such reports on the "basis of assumption".

The BRTA chairman, however, said they would work on some TIB's constructive and realistic recommendations.

The transport association said there is no similarity between the reality and the "untrue report". The report tarnished the image of the bus owners and workers and created confusion among the people.

It said the transport owners' association does not collect any money except management fees. The association takes action if anyone or any organisation collects money beyond the fixed fees.