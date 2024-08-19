Three task forces to be formed to improve rail services

Says railways adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan at his first meeting

Railways Ministry Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today directed the ministry to form three separate task forces to deal with three issues to improve railway services.

One task force will work to prevent delays in train operations while another task force will work to prevent black-marketing of train tickets. One task force will work to recover occupied railway properties.

The adviser gave the instruction at his first meeting with the officials of railways ministry and Bangladesh Railway (BR) today, says a ministry press release.

He also asked them to take necessary steps for reducing railway expenditure.

The adviser asked officials to come out of the culture of flattering and warned them against indulging in illegal activities.

The mandate of the interim government, which was established with the sacrifice of lives of students and people, is the stronger than previous governments, he said.

"People have a lot of expectation from this government. If this government fails, the consequences will be dire," he added.

Senior Secretary of the Railways Ministry MA Akmall Hossain Azad and BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali, among others, were present at the meeting.