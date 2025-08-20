Third Teesta bridge opens to traffic, raising hopes for economic boost

The bridge named after Mawlana Bhashani

The "Mawlana Bhashani Bridge," the third over the Teesta river, opened to traffic today.

Local Government and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain inaugurated the 1,490-metre bridge at Haripur in Sundarganj upazila this afternoon.

The bridge establishes a direct link between Chilmari in Kurigram and Sundarganj in Gaibandha, opening new opportunities for regional connectivity and development.

Photo: S Dilip Roy

Prabhat Chandra Pal, a college teacher in Haripur, said, "This bridge has been named after Mawlana Bhashani, making us proud. It will not only connect communities but also serve as a bridge of economy, education, and culture."

According to the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), construction began in September 2020 under a joint fund by the Saudi Fund for Development and the OPEC Fund for International Development, with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation as contractor. Although initially scheduled for completion in June 2023, the project was delayed five times before its inauguration today.

The core bridge structure cost Tk 367 crore, while an additional Tk 363.85 crore was spent on approach roads, land acquisition, river training, and culverts—making this the largest road bridge over the Teesta river.

The first Teesta bridge was built in the Gokunda area of Lalmonirhat in 2012 at a cost of Tk 87 crore, while the second was constructed in Mohipur, Rangpur's Gangachara, in 2018 at a cost of Tk 131 crore.

Uzzal Chowdhury, executive engineer of Gaibandha LGED, said, "The name 'Mawlana Bhashani Bridge' reflects the people's demand and honours a legendary figure. More than just an infrastructure project, it symbolises the aspirations, development, and potential of the people of northern Bangladesh."