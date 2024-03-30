Test train reaches Jashore from Bhanga in one hour

A trial train with the capacity of running at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour today reached Rupdia Railway Station in Jashore from Bhanga Station in Faridpur in just an hour as part of Padma Bridge Rail Link project.

The train left Bhanga at 8:41am, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting Bhanga Railway Station Master Zillur Rahman.

He said that it will take only 2.5 to 3 hours to travel from Dhaka to Jashore by the train on the 200-km track.

Shakhawat Hossian was the locomotive driver of the train, Zillur Rahman said adding it took only one hour to reach Rupdia.

The train is scheduled to depart for Bhanga tomorrow, he said. "Everything needed to conduct the trial on the new route was arranged. Onlookers have been cautioned because of the operation of the high-speed train."

The trial train run is under the observation of Bangladesh Army and high officials concerned of the rail project.