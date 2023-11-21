Technical issues: BR postpones selling advance tickets of Cox’s Bazar Express

Bangladesh Railway failed to start selling advance train tickets for Cox's Bazar Express, from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, today due to technical issues.

"We are forced to postpone selling advance train tickets for Cox's Bazar Express as our website is upgrading. However, we hope the advance train ticket sale will be started by Thursday," said Sarder Shahadat Ali, additional director general (operation) of BR.

BR has announced to start train service, single pair, on this route, from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka, by December 1.

According to the BR's rules, online ticket sales are supposed to start 10 days before the journey.

"Despite the delay of advance train ticket sales, we will start train service on this route in time," Sarder Shahadat Ali added.

Earlier, BR published the list of train fares on Cox's Bazar route on November 13.

BR will operate a pair of nonstop trains, intercity, with newly imported coaches. The newly launched highly anticipated train will have at least 780 seats in 16 coaches.

To travel from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by train, the ticket price for a non-AC chair (Shovan) is Tk 500 (per person) and Tk 961 for an AC chair (Snigdha).