Technical glitch halts metro services again

Metro rail services from Uttara to Motijheel remained suspended for an hour yesterday due to a "technical glitch".

The trains started running from 3:40pm, Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, an official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star.

The operations were suspended after a door of a train malfunctioned, he said.

The suspension lasted for around an hour, he said.

Mentionable, metro services either got delayed or remained halted for around an hour on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.