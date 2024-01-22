Take measures to improve Biman services: civil aviation minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan today instructed top officials of Biman to take necessary measures to improve the services of the national flag carrier.

He instructed them to ensure timely departure and arrival, delivery of luggage at the fastest possible time on the baggage carousel, and increase inflight passenger services.

The minister said these while holding a meeting with senior Biman officials at Balaka Bhaban of the Biman Bangladesh headquarters.

He also said, in order to turn Biman into a reliable transport for passengers, communication with passengers will have to be increased alongside services.

To continue the profit stream of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, planned and consistent activities will be needed, he added.

Earlier in a meeting with top officials Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) at its headquarter at city's Uttara, the minister instructed to increase revenue and the quality of services at the airports.

"The aviation market in Bangladesh is constantly growing. We need to take advantage of this. In the future, attention will have to be paid to the capacity of the Civil Aviation Authority so that they can take and complete all their development activities from their revenue earnings," he said.

All airport-based services should be digitised so that people can avail services easily and their sufferings are reduced, the minister said.

All measures should be taken to maintain international security standards at airports. The minister also stressed the need for development of consistent and time-befitting human resources for smooth completion of all works of the airport, he added.