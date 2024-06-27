Sylhet's rail link restored after 8.5 hours following derailment

Rail communication between Sylhet and the rest of the country resumed this morning, eight and a half hours after its suspension following derailment of two bogies of the intercity Paharika Express train at Katalpur in Sylhet's Fenchuganj upazila.

Sylhet Railway Station Manager Md Nurul Islam confirmed the matter.

He said the derailment occurred around 7:00pm yesterday, causing significant disruption to train services. The incident led to the suspension of all train movement between Sylhet and other parts of the country for more than eight hours.

The rail service from Sylhet to the other routes resumed after Chattogram-bound Udayan Express left Sylhet at 3:20am today.

After the resumption of the services, trains stranded at different stations started their journey to their respective destinations one by one.

Nurul Islam said the Udayan Express train was scheduled to start its journey to Chattogram at 10:00pm last night.

Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train, which was scheduled to leave for Dhaka at 11:30pm, left Sylhet at 7:00am.

The Kalni Express, originally scheduled for 6:15am, also faced delay and departed at 8:45am.