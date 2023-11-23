Sylhet's rail link restored after 13 hours

Train communication between Sylhet, Dhaka and the rest of the country was restored today after 13 hours of suspension following the derailment of two wagons of an oil-carrying train at Badgaon in Habiganj's Shayestaganj upazila.

Abul Khayer Chowdhury, station master of Shayestaganj Railway Junction, said train communication of Sylhet with the rest of the country was suspended at 8:00pm yesterday as two wagons of an oil-carrying train veered off the tracks.

At 2:30am, a rescue train from Akhaura reached to the spot and conducted the salvage operation.

Train communication resumed around 8:45 am today, he said.