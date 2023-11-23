Transport
UNB, Sylhet
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:51 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Sylhet's rail link restored after 13 hours

UNB, Sylhet
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:45 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:51 PM
Photo: UNB

Train communication between Sylhet, Dhaka and the rest of the country was restored today after 13 hours of suspension following the derailment of two wagons of an oil-carrying train at Badgaon in Habiganj's Shayestaganj upazila.

Abul Khayer Chowdhury, station master of Shayestaganj Railway Junction, said train communication of Sylhet with the rest of the country was suspended at 8:00pm yesterday as two wagons of an oil-carrying train veered off the tracks.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At 2:30am, a rescue train from Akhaura reached to the spot and conducted the salvage operation.

Train communication resumed around 8:45 am today, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব
|রাজনীতি

ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব

‘কেন্দ্রে যদি ভোটার আসতে পারে, তাহলে আমার মনে হয়, ৩০০ আসনে আমরা হয়তোবা দেখা যাবে সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পেতেও পারি’

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

‘ব্যবসা নাই’

২৯ মিনিট আগে