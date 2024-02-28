Sylhet transport strike called off after 9 hours

Transport workers in Sylhet withdrew their indefinite strike after nine and a half hours of commuters' sufferings today.

The decision came after the transport workers' leaders sat in a meeting with Sylhet's deputy commissioner and the city mayor at the district administration's conference hall in the afternoon, our staff correspondent reports.

They went on the strike around 6:00am to press home their five-point demand including solution to the gas crisis in CNG filling stations.

The Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union called the transport strike in a rally on Sunday and staged a day-long campaign for the strike yesterday.

Till the decision, the workers did not allow any public vehicles to ply on the regional and national highways in the district. Commuters have suffered due to the strike as they were seen waiting for the transports on the roads.

Specially, the examinees of SSC (Secondary School Certificate) suffered the most to reach their exam halls.

Earlier in the morning, Moinul Islam, president of Sylhet Zilla Sarak Paribahan Sramik Somonnoy Parishad, said, "CNG refuelling stations face gas shortage from 20th or 22nd day every month, and this has been happening for the last six months. We are told that the monthly gas supply limit is over. Due to the gas shortage, the transport workers have been facing problems to run their vehicles on the roads."

He said, "Moreover, there was a case filed against a number of transport workers back in 2021 which has not been withdrawn yet. Additionally, many workers who are involved in politics are accused in a number of cases."

"Apart from these, the transport workers always face extortion and harassment by police on the roads. So they went on indefinite strike demanding solution of the issues," he added.