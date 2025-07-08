Sylhet transport owners, workers call off transport strike after 7hrs

The indefinite transport strike in Sylhet, enforced by road transport owners and workers from 6:00am today, has been called off following assurances from the local administration.

The strike, which began demanding the removal of the deputy commissioner and the reopening of all stone quarries, was withdrawn after the administration promised a dialogue with the agitating transport leaders.

Moynul Islam, president of the Sylhet District Road Transport Workers' Union, announced the decision around 1:15pm. He said the strike was called off considering public sufferings and an invitation to a meeting at the Divisional Commissioner's office at 3:00pm.

"On instruction from the divisional commissioner, the administration contacted us and acknowledged our six-point demand. A meeting has been called this afternoon to discuss the issues."

"Taking into account the public inconvenience, the hardship of students appearing for exams, and the assurance of meaningful dialogue, we are temporarily withdrawing the strike. Further decisions will be announced after the meeting," he added.

Earlier, from 6:00am, transport workers under the Sylhet District Road Transport Owners-Workers Unity Council began an indefinite strike. No short- or long-distance buses left the city during the strike, causing serious travel disruption across Sylhet.