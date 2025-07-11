Suspected bomb threat on Biman flight to Kathmandu a 'fake call'

A suspected bomb threat in a Kathmandu-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport earlier today turned out to be a "fake call".

ABM Rowshan Kabir, general manager (public relations) at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

"No bomb or any suspicious item was found on the aircraft. It was a fake call. Passengers are being reboarded, and once completed, the flight will depart for Kathmandu," he said.

The suspected bomb threat spread panic among passengers.

Flight BG-373 was scheduled to depart from Dhaka at 4:45pm on Friday.

Photo: Collected

However, before takeoff, airport authorities received a threat from an anonymous source claiming that there was a bomb on the aircraft.

Following the warning, security measures at the airport were raised to the highest alert.

Kabir said that the bomb threat was received via a phone call from an anonymous number.

At that time, the Kathmandu flight was preparing for departure. Giving utmost priority to passenger safety, all passengers were immediately evacuated from the aircraft at the time.