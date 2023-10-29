Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:02 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:05 PM

Transport

Sundarban Express, Benapole Express to run via Padma Bridge

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:02 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:05 PM
Representational image. Star file photo

Bangladesh Railway has decided to operate two trains -- Sundarban Express and Benapole Express -- via Padma Bridge.

Commercial operation of train services via the bridge will start on November 1.

Currently, the trains are being operated via Bangabandhu Bridge.

Khulna-bound Sundarban Express will start operation via Padma Bridge from November 1, Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, divisional railway manager (Paksey) told The Daily Star tonight.

He said Benapole-bound Benapole Express will start operation via Padma Bridge on November 2.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 10 opened the 82-km railway track from Dhaka to Bhanga via the Padma Bridge.

 

 

 

 

 

