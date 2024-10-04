Sufferings as 25-km-long tailback forms on Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway

A 25-kilometre-long tailback was created on the highway between Tangail and Bangabandhu bridge, causing severe hardship for passengers and transport workers today.

The jam that started in the early hours today spread from the eastern end of the Bangabandhu bridge to the Tangail Town Bypass area.

The highway police said the traffic congestion was caused by heavy traffic, continuous rains, reckless driving and road accidents on the highway.

Elenga Highway police outpost in-charge Nannu Khan told The Daily Star that they were trying to clear the tailback. However, the situation didn't improve till the evening.

He said the vehicles could not move at normal speed due to the pressure of the extra vehicles on the highway and continuous heavy rain. In addition, minor accidents occurred at various places on the highway, causing tailback of vehicles.

He could not say anything about when traffic movement would be normal.

Rajib Majumdar, a passenger of a Rangpur-bound bus from Dhaka, said the bus left Gabtoli Bus Stand around 9:30pm last night, but after being stuck in Savar, Baipail and EPZ areas for a few hours, it reached Elenga around 4:00am and got stuck in traffic again.

After being stuck at the same place for about five hours, the bus slowly crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge link road and crossed the bridge around 11:00am, he said.