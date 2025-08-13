Student blockade halts Dhaka's rail link with northern districts

Rabindra University students block rail line demanding permanent campus

Agitating students of Rabindra University blocked railway tracks in Ullapara rail gate area of Siraganj this morning, suspending rail communication of Dhaka with the northern districts.

Movement of two trains -- Rajshahi-bound Dhumketu Express, Dhaka-bound Silk City Express -- remains stranded at Jamtoil in Sirajganj since 9:00am.

The blockade is ongoing till filing this report around 12:00pm.

Photo: STAR

Pakshey Divisional Railway Transportation Officer Hasina Khatun confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The official said the schedules of Ekota Express, Rangpur Express, and Chilahati Express were also delayed due to the railway blockade.

Md Mirazul Islam, a Bangla department student of the university, said, "We will continue our movement until our demands are met."

The students of Rabindra University kicked off their movement from July 26 boycotting academic activities in demand of approval of Development Project Proposal (DPP) for its permanent campus.

On August 10, they also blocked the west zone highway of Jamuna Bridge in Sirajganj, disrupting road communication of Dhaka with 22 northern and southern districts for two hours.

Later they withdrew their demonstration on the highway, giving 48-hour ultimatum to meet their two-point demand.