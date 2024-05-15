Steps to stop operations of battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka on the way: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that the government is taking steps to stop battery-run auto-rickshaws from plying the roads in the capital.

He also said that the government is going to enforce a "no helmet, no fuel" policy across the country to reduce casualties in road accidents.

Quader made the announcements after the first meeting of the advisory council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) held at its headquarters in Dhaka.

He also said the government's initiatives on wearing helmets have been successful.

"Everybody now wears helmets," he said, adding that it is rare that motorcyclists are plying the roads without helmets.

"No Helmet, No Fuel policy has to be implemented across the country, not only in Dhaka. We have taken this decision today," he added.