St Martin’s Island cut off from mainland

File photo of a tourist ship travelling to St Martin's Island from Teknaf via the Naf river. Photo: Star

Movement of all kinds of water transport has been halted between Saint Martin's Island and Teknaf for the last three days since Friday due to several firing incidents on the boats from Myanmar.

The suspension of trawlers and speed boats on this route triggered a food crisis on the island.

Abdur Rashid, president of the Trawler Owners Association on this route, said they stopped the movement of trawlers due to the insecurity.

Shooting of bullets aimed at our trawlers happened on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday miscreants from Myanmar-side fired bullets at his boat. The crew narrowly escaped from uninjured, Rashid said.

He could not confirm whether it was the Border Guard Police of Myanmar or rebel Arakan Army shooting at them.

These kinds of incidents are happening at the eastuary of Naf River and this is the only way to go to St Martin, he said adding the other way would be through the sea, which is rough and perilous.

Three trawlers from each side ply between Teknaf and St Martin Island every day with passengers and food items, he added.

The people of St Martin are already suffering from a food crisis as almost all items go to the island from mainland Teknaf.

Mujibor Rahman, chairman of St Martin union, said there is still no rice crisis but a huge scarcity of vegetables and other food items.

If the situation does not become normal within two or three days the food crisis will be severe, he added.