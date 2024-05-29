Special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route cancelled

The special train service between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar has been cancelled over engine and crew crisis.

The cancellation order will be effective from tomorrow (May 30), said Kamal Akter Hossain, additional chief operating superintendent of the Bangladesh Railways (East).

Kamal said they took the decision after urging from the mechanical department over the engine and crew crisis.

Contacted, Saiful Islam, divisional railways manager of Chattogram, told The Daily Star that he does not know why the train service was cancelled despite the large number of passengers.

"I received a letter over this cancellation," he added.

Saiful Islam said the existing engine and crew of this train have been taken to BR's Dhaka Division to resolve the crisis.

Earlier, BR launched the service on April 8 to mitigate the rush on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After rising demand, the BR later extended the service till June 10.

Meanwhile, commuters of this route are expressing agitation after hearing the decision.

"We think a strong vehicle-owner syndicate is behind the decision. The state agency, BR, just supported the syndicate by suspending the train service," said Md Sakib, a regular commuter of the route.

BR has yet to start direct train service from two districts since the inauguration of this track in November last year.