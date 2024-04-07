Special Eid train for garment workers starts today

The special services will run for three consecutive days on the Joydevpur-Parbatipur route

Special trains from Gazipur's Joydevpur Railway Junction to Parbatipur of Dinajpur will start operation from 11:00pm today to facilitate Eid journey of garment workers.

Three special trains will run on the route for three consecutive days, Joydevpur Junction Railway Station Master Abu Hanif Ali told The Daily Star.

Those trains will make return journeys for three consecutive days starting from the day after Eid, he said.

Photo: Collected

The total number of seats in each train is 716, of which 24 are first class seat. Tickets will be available online.

He said that tickets without seats will be issued from Joydevpur station two hours before the departure of the train.

Ziaul Kabir Khokon, Gazipur district president of Bangladesh Garments Workers Trade Union Centre, applauded the effort but doubted how many workers know about this special services.

"It would be better if our organisations and I could inform the workers about the special trains. They need to know about such an opportunity," he said.