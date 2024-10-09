Social awareness needed for traffic order: Asif Mahmud

Youth and Sports Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan today stressed the need for building social awareness to restore order on the streets.

"We could not yet create awareness among our people. You should abide by traffic rules and laws. We don't follow traffic light signals in most cases. We will have to build social awareness in this regard," he said.

The adviser made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop (phase-II) on traffic management and social awareness at the auditorium of the National Sports Council in the city's Purana Paltan area.

The youth development department arranged the workshop to impart training to some 2,100 youths in phases.

Pointing at the trainees, Asif asked them to play a strong role in building social awareness over traffic rules and signals.

He hoped that the trainees would gather field-level experiences from this training.

Asif thanked the youth as they have been helping the government and traffic police to restore order on the streets since August 5.

Youth and Sports Secretary Rezaul Maksud Jahedi also spoke at the function presided over by Dr Gazi Md Saifuzzaman, director general of youth development department.