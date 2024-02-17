Sheikh Abu Naser Bypass Road: Left abandoned for 13 years

The Sheikh Abu Naser Bypass Road stretches from Khulna city to Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, with many important establishments located in between. However, since opening to traffic in 2009, the road has not undergone any maintenance work, leaving it in a dilapidated state. Now, fewer vehicles opt to use this road, with many even choosing to avoid it. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Sheikh Abu Naser Bypass Road, one of the six major roads in and out of Khulna city, used to be a boon to the area's road connectivity.

Khulna Development Authority (KDA) constructed the road under a Tk 14 crore project. Since it opened to traffic in 2009, hundreds of vehicles plied the road every day, while its adjacent areas gradually developed.

However, since 2009, no maintenance or repair work has been done to the road, leaving it in a dilapidated state and in dire need of urgent repairs.

The 2.37-km bypass road stretches from Khulna city to Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, with many important establishments located in between.

The road also connects to three state-owned oil depots of Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna in Khalishpur area. Many residents of Mujgunni, Khalishpur, Daulatpur, and Boyra areas also used the bypass for their commute.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw the road was in a terrible condition. There were numerous potholes and ditches, while chunks of brick were lying here and there, as the layer of bitumen had been removed along the entire stretch of the road.

"Earlier, around 300-400 tankers used this road daily to load oil from the three oil depots. Now, barely 10-15 use it," said Akramul Mollah, an oil tanker driver.

"I faced accidents three times on this road. In 2018, I had to spend Tk 5,000 to move my lorry after it got stuck in a hole. From then on, I usually avoid this road," he added.

Drivers of various vehicles, including oil tankers, buses, and ambulances, echoed the same.

Local homeowners are unhappy as they do not find tenants interested in living in the area due to the road's present condition.

"If I knew the road would end up like this, I would not have built a house here. Around two to three flats out of the eight remain vacant in my house every month. I am having difficulty paying back my bank loans," said Rekha Begum, a house owner.

"Many inhabitants who lived here for years are now leaving the locality. If you come here after 9:00pm, you won't find any vehicles," she added.

"We get budget for road construction but not for repairs and maintenance," said KDA chief engineer Kazi Md Sabirul Alom.

"Khulna City Corporation has jurisdiction over one kilometre of the road, while the rest falls under the jurisdiction of Local Government Engineering Department. So, we sent them letters on March 28, 2010 to take responsibility of the road. We did the same again in 2014 and 2021, but they never responded," Sabirul said.

"It is their responsibility to repair and maintain the road," he added.

Contacted, Moshiuzzaman, chief engineer of KCC, said, "We did not take the bypass road under KCC. However, the KCC mayor gave word to repair it. So, we decided to work on a project to this end."

AKM Anisuzzaman, executive engineer of LGED in Khulna, said he was not well aware of the road as he joined there recently.

"I will discuss the matter with Dumuria upazila office," he added.