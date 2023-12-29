Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar stations to open Sunday

All 16 stations of the Uttara-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail service will be in operation from December 31, when the last remaining stations -- Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar -- open to the public.

However, all exits and entries at the Karwan Bazar station will not be open from Sunday.

MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), informed reporters of the opening at a press conference in the capital yesterday.

The duration of service will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am on the Agargaon-Motijheel section and 7:30am-8:30pm on the Uttara-Agargaon section.

The entire Uttara-Motijheel route will start running from morning to night within March next year.

Meanwhile, Siddique called upon everyone not to fly sky lanterns near the metro rail track during New Year's Eve and sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner to take measures in this regard.

''We had to suspend the metro rail's operation for two hours during last year's New year's eve as sky lanterns got stuck on the rail track's electric wire," he said.