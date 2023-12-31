Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar metro stations open today

All 16 stations of the Uttara-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail service will be in operation from today, when the last remaining stations -- Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar -- open to the public.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), informed this to reporters recently.

However, all exits and entries at the Karwan Bazar station will not be open from Sunday.

The duration of service will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am on the Agargaon-Motijheel section and 7:30am-8:30pm on the Uttara-Agargaon section.

MAN Siddique said the entire Uttara-Motijheel route will start running from morning to night in March next year.