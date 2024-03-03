Shahadat Hossain re-elected HAAB president

M Shahadat Hossain Taslim has been re-elected president of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) as his panel secured 27 posts in HAAB's central executive council and biennial election.

The election management board chairman Mohammad Hafijur Rahman announced the results at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall at the capital's Shahbag last night, said a press released today.

Taslim, head of "HAAB Combined Forum" panel secured 404 votes while his rival candidate Jamal Uddin Ahmed, head of the panel of the "Democratic Unity Front", got 227 votes.

Commerce ministry's Director General (Trade Organisation) Dr Zeenat Rehan, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, MM Mostafa Jamal Chowdhury, and Mohammad Moshiur Rahman were observers in the election.

The election was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet simultaneously from 9:00am to 5:00pm without break yesterday.