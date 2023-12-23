Services of four trains halted for fear of sabotage

Bangladesh Railway also curtails route of another

Amid increasing acts of sabotage, Bangladesh Railway has suspended operations of four trains on different routes.

Of them, services of Uttara Express, a popular local train that travels between Rajshahi and Dinajpur's Parbatipur, were halted from yesterday, Ashim Kumar Talukder, general manager of BR's west zone, told The Daily Star.

"We did it as we think it is not safe to operate the train," he said.

On December 15, the services of a Dhaka-Narayanganj commuter train and a Mymensingh-Bhuapur local train were suspended while the operations of another Ishwardi-Rajshahi local train got suspended on December 16.

Besides, the route on which inter-city Jamuna Expresstravels was curtailed from December 15. The train used to operate between Dhaka and Jamalpur's Tarakandi, but it now only runs from Dhaka to Jamalpur town.

Shafiqur Rahman, divisional railway manager of Dhaka, yesterday informed reporters of the developments at Kamalapur Railway Station.

"The operations of these trains have been suspended for the time being due to fear of sabotage in this political situation. These train routes are in remote areas," he said, adding that they have beefed up security due to some recent acts of sabotage.

"Patrolling has been increased on rail lines at various spots. Besides, before trains leave a station, rail lines are being checked by locomotives and trolleys."

Shafiqur said BR has appointed 1,500 "way men" (responsible for ensuring rail lines security). "We hope the way men will be on duty within December 25."

He also mentioned 2,700 Ansar members have been deployed for railway security. "Of the Ansar members, 2,000 will work with Railway Police, and the rest with Railway Nirapotta Bahini."

He said security cameras have been installed at 40 major stations.

BR has identified 350 vulnerable places on nearly 3,000km of railway lines across the country. Services of the trains that ply at night and the routes that have highly vulnerable spots might be suspended, said sources in the railway.

Around 4:55am on December 19, four travellers, including a toddler, died in a fire at Mohanganj Express in the capital.

On the same day around 7:00pm, BR employees in Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram found that nuts and bolts holding the rails to the sleepers had gone missing on a bridge. In another incident that day, Rupsha Express heading to Khulna narrowly escaped derailment as several sleepers were removed near Dinajpur's Birampur station.

On December 13, a man was killed and 10 others were injured as a train derailed on a section of the Dhaka-Mymensingh route in Gazipur where the rail lineswere damaged by criminals.

Railway officials said in November and this month, there were at least 19 incidents of fire on trains and rail lines, and eight crude bombs were thrown on the rail lines across the country.