Service suspended for 2hrs as fishplates, sleepers of rail tracks removed in Dinajpur

Unidentified criminals have removed fishplates and sleepers of a rail track in Birampur Railway Station of Dinajpur last night, disrupting rail communication on the Dhaka-Panchagarh route for two hours.

Confirming the incident, AKM Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police in Parbatipur upazila, said the people who damaged the line left the removed fishplates and sleepers next to the tracks near the Birampur Railway Station.

The OC also said that Abdur Razzak, the locomotive master of Khulna-bound Simanta Express, noticed the matter, stopped the train and informed the railway officials around 11:00pm yesterday.

Following this, the rail service remained suspended for two hours till 1:00am early today, the OC added.

Being informed, Dinajpur's Superintendent of Police Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Debasish Chowdhury rushed to the scene and took steps to restore the rail service.

While talking to the journalists, the SP said, "It's an act of sabotage."

The rail service was restored around 1:00am, police said.

In another incident, locals found a crack on the rail tracks, three kilometres away from the Birampur Railway Station around 7:45am today, our Dinajpur correspondent reports.

The locals then hoisted red flags to alert the moving trains and informed railway officials and police. After that, the rail communication on the Dhaka-Panchagarh route was suspended again for around three hours in the morning.

Railway's Parbatipur OC Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.

A case was filed with the local police station.