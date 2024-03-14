Sale of advance Eid train tickets starts March 24

Transport
Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 01:07 AM

Representational image

Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr on March 24.

Tickets for April 3 will be sold on March 24 and tickets for April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 respectively.

All tickets will be available online. The sale of tickets for trains bound for the western zone will start at 8:00am while the sale of tickets for east-bound trains will begin at 2:00pm, Sardar Shahadat Ali, acting director general of the BR, told a press conference at the Rail Bhaban in the capital yesterday.

The sale of return train tickets for April 13 will begin on April 3, he added. 

